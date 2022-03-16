CCL Container introduced an aluminum wine bottle shaped like a classic burgundy. The new container meets the demand for sustainability and freshness while honoring the classic shape of a conventional wine bottle.

Designed with CCL Container’s BodyShapes shaping technology, the 750-ml aluminum bottle is resealable with a threaded cap that can keep the wine fresh for longer than a traditional glass bottle. With higher thermal conductivity and chill retention than glass and plastic, aluminum bottles cool quickly and stay cooler for a longer period of time. According to CCL Container, the bottle is 100% recyclable.