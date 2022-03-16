Fastener manufacturer Birmingham Fastener acquired K-T Bolt Manufacturing of Katy, Texas. K-T Bolt Manufacturing provides in-house heat treating, custom fabrication, closed-die forging and electropolishing. The acquisition will allow Birmingham Fastener to expand its product and service offerings and strengthen its manufacturing diversity. Birmingham Fastener of Birmingham, Ala., manufactures and distributes custom and non-standard fasteners for a range of applications and industries.

“This partnership allows us to further expand our footprint and strengthen our commitment to American fastener manufacturing,” said Brad Tinney, president and CEO of Birmingham Fastener.