A manufacturer based in China ordered a horizontal vacuum furnace from SECO/WARWICK. It will help produce highly specialized cast parts used in the aerospace industry. The furnace, which has a graphite chamber and gas quenching system, has a heating zone measuring 59 x 59 x 70 inches (1,500 x 1,500 x 1,800 mm) and can handle loads of precision cast parts up to 6,615 pounds (3,000 kg). The furnace is scheduled for delivery in June.

The Vector single-chamber horizontal vacuum furnace is suited for manufacturers of precision cast parts. It can be used for hardening, tempering, annealing, solution heat treating, brazing and sintering.