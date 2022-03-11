Air Products, together with its regional partner Saudi Arabian Refrigerant Gases Company of Saudi Arabia (SARGAS), signed an agreement to build a new air-separation unit (ASU) at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel in Sohar, Oman. The unit will produce a total of over 400 tons/day of oxygen and nitrogen to the facility. The addition of the new ASU will increase capacity of gaseous oxygen and gaseous nitrogen by 50%. It will also increase production capability of liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen.

The project represents the third ASU installed by Air Products at Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel’s facility in Sohar.