Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry (WAF), a supplier of aluminum and copper-based alloy castings, acquired the assets of castings manufacturer DEE Inc. of Crookston, Minn. The acquisition will expand WAF’s current operations, increase capacity and reportedly add 30 new jobs at the Crookston location as production grows. DEE is a shell core and permanent molding foundry that also offers heat-treating and inspection services. WAFs main plant in Manitowoc, Wis., houses its foundry and machine-shop divisions and provides a range of castings for the automotive, agriculture, construction, defense and medical industries.

WAF’s latest acquisition comes less than a year after it purchased Wabash Castings in Wabash, Ind.