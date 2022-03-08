SECO/WARWICK is scheduled to deliver a vacuum furnace to a manufacturer of precision medical devices used in demanding applications. The furnace, which has a heating chamber measuring 600 x 600 x 900 mm (23.5 x 23.5 x 35.5 inches), will be involved in the manufacture of components used in X-ray and radiotherapy equipment. It will be intended for annealing and brazing processes. The Vector includes a high-vacuum system based on a diffusion pump that creates ideal brazing conditions.

“The furnace that was ordered solves the problem associated with production capacity. Large working dimensions combined with a graphite chamber will provide great performance,” said Maciej Korecki, vice president, vacuum furnace segment, SECO/WARWICK Group.

According to SECO/WARWICK, Vector can be used processes including quenching, tempering, annealing, brazing and sintering. It has been delivered to manufacturers of landing gear, tools, aluminum extrusion dies and dental implants. This time it will installed in a plant in France, where components for radiotherapy equipment are manufactured.