BMW will invest more than $200 million to construct a 219,000-square-foot press shop at its South Carolina plant. The investment will create more than 200 new jobs. The new press shop, which will start production in the summer of 2024, will take raw coils of steel, cut them into blanks and stamp sheet-metal parts for future BMW models. Those components include hang-on parts such as the vehicle’s four doors, fenders, exterior body sides and lift gate.

The press shop requires manufacturing jobs with advanced-level training. These jobs include tool-and-die technicians, electrical and mechanical maintenance for automated machinery and specialized line operators. More than 45 Plant Spartanburg associates are currently training at BMW Group press shops in Leipzig, Germany, and Swindon, England. These associates also train with partners from Schuler Group, which manufactures automated servo press lines for all BMW Group plants.