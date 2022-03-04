Sinosteel Engineering & Technology contracted Tenova for the design and supply of a hydrogen-based direct reduction (DR) plant with a capacity of 1 million tons per year. The plant will be installed at Baosteel Zhanjiang Iron & Steel in the Zhanjiang Economic and Technological Zone in Guangdong Province, China. According to Tenova, it will be the largest hydrogen-based DRI facility in China. The Energiron plant will use mainly hydrogen as reducing gas with the possibility to mix it with natural gas and coke oven gas. It will produce cold DRI pellets through an external cooler for potential future hot DRI production and transport to a new EAF mill to be located next to the Energiron plant.

As the effort to lower carbon emissions worldwide continues, the replacement of traditional blast-furnace steelmaking technologies is currently the new trend for a sustainable steel industry, and the use of gas-based ironmaking technologies is a valuable alternative. Energiron technology, jointly developed by Tenova and Danieli, is a flexible DR technology for virgin metallic unit production in terms of makeup gases utilization. It is already designed to maximize the reduction of CO 2 emissions.