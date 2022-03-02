Harper International entered into an equipment supply agreement with Westwater Resources Inc. to produce custom-engineered systems for thermal purification of natural graphite. These furnace systems are a part of Westwater’s Phase 1 facility investment and will be installed at the Coosa Graphite production facility in Alabama. The supply contract includes the manufacture, installation and start-up services for Harper’s rotary and vertical furnace technologies. The systems will be capable of processing 7,500 metric tons of natural graphite per year by 2023.

This agreement continues Westwater’s cooperation with Harper after a successful Definitive Feasibility Study in 2021, when Harper provided engineering, equipment design and development. Westwater had previously engaged Harper to conduct lab-scale thermal-purification trials in an ultrahigh-temperature furnace system at its Technology Center. Those trials were followed by pilot-scale processing, where Harper processed more than 2 metric tons of advanced battery materials.