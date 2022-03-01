L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. shipped a large gas-fired normalizing furnace to a manufacturer of pipe, tube and fittings used for military contracts. The furnace, which has work dimensions of 48 inches wide x 48 inches high x 120 inches deep, is rated to operate at temperatures of 1300-2200°F (704-1204°C) and is heated with six medium-velocity burners. It will be able to maintain uniformity of ±25°F (±12.5°C) at temperatures above 1300°F (704°C). The car-bottom-style furnace features a load car that moves in and out of the unit on supplied railroad-type rails. The door is mounted to the car, which is motorized with all required stops and clearances. The side seals are pneumatic and seal to the car bottom once the car is inside the furnace. Castable piers provide support for loads up to 10,000 pounds. The furnace is insulated with ceramic-fiber modules.

The furnace is controlled by a Eurotherm Nanodac program control. Three-zone burner control is provided to promote uniformity. Over-temperature protection is included along with a six-input paperless chart recorder and jack panel.