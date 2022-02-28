Airbus, Safran and Tikehau Ace Capital signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Eramet for the acquisition of its subsidiary Aubert & Duval. The three partners intend to acquire 100% of Aubert & Duval through a new joint holding company in which they would have equal ownership rights. Aubert & Duval is a supplier of critical parts and materials for the aerospace, defense and nuclear industries with a workforce of around 3,600 employees based mostly in France. The company supplies metal powders for additive manufacturing. Its Pearl Micro metal powders are used in electron-beam powder-bed fusion, directed energy deposition and metal binder jetting.

The acquisition would allow Airbus and Safran to secure the strategic supply chain and new material development for current and future civil and military aircraft and engine programs. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.