Nitrex, a global provider of fully integrated surface-treatment solutions, announced the completion of its Poland plant expansion. The expansion will allow the company to double its current European production capacity for both its Nitrex Turnkey Solutions business unit, including gas nitriding furnaces, and its UPC Marathon software and controls products line. The expansion will also allow Nitrex to manufacture its advanced vacuum heat-treating systems, which were formerly marketed under the G-M Enterprises name. This expansion comes in addition to the company’s existing vacuum-furnace assembly capacity in the United States.

“When we set out to grow the vacuum furnace business with G-M Enterprises and bring these value-engineered solutions to the rest of the world, we knew that we had to scale internationally,” said Jean-Francois Cloutier, Nitrex CEO. “We saw an outstanding growth opportunity to build that potential even further, using our newly expanded manufacturing base in Poland to tap into the European market. This aligns with our vision to deliver to our customers turnkey solutions globally.”