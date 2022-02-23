Here is a complete list of all the feature articles – by topic – that appeared in Industrial Heating in 2021. The month each article appeared in is included. All articles are hyperlinked for your convenience.
ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING/3D PRINTING
Vacuum Sintering of Stainless Steels: The Choice of Sintering Atmosphere (September)
The Role of Mechanical Testing in Additive Manufacturing Quality Assurance (December)
AUTOMOTIVE FOCUS
The Road to Automotive Lightweighting (May)
CERAMICS & REFRACTORIES/INSULATION
Better Refractory Formulations through Accelerated Scientific Discovery (February)
Replacing Refractory Ceramic-Fiber Linings (April)
3 Ways Suspended Platforms Increase Efficiency for Vertical-Vessel Maintenance (October)
HEAT & CORROSION RESISTANT MATERIALS/COMPOSITES
Advanced Materials Technology: Making a Difference (January)
Making the Most of Muffle Tube Selection (March
Five Smart Questions for Heat-Treat Suppliers (June)
Precipitation-Hardenable Steel: Annealed or Aged? (September)
HEAT TREATING
High-Tech Metallurgy (January)
Heat-Treatment Advancements for Aluminum Lightweighting (February)
AMS 2750F: Latest Revision for Pyrometry Requirements (March)
Heat Treatment of Tools (March)
Reshoring: Rebuilding U.S. Manufacturing Competitiveness (April)
Emissions Reductions that Matter (June)
Heat Treating the Kitchen (September)
Industrial Mechanical Contractor Brings Heat Treating In-House for Large Pipe Fabrication Project (November)
Heat Treating Beauty (December)
INDUCTION HEAT TREATING
Heat Treating Automotive Parts (May)
Benefits of Modular Induction Heating Systems (August)
Most-Read Induction Articles (December)
INDUSTRIAL GASES/COMBUSTION
Optimizing the Performance of Thermal-Processing Operations with Integrated Software Solutions (April)
Lack of Combustion-System Training Puts Facility Managers in the Hot Seat (June)
Carburizing Q&A with the Heat Treat Doctor (August)
Carburizing Q&A with the Heat Treat Doctor (part 2) (September)
Changing Emissions Regulations Necessitate Specific Burner and Combustion Control Combinations (October)
MATERIALS CHARACTERIZATION & NONDESCTRUCTIVE TESTING
Ultrasonic Techniques for Detecting High-Temperature Hydrogen Attack (January)
Eddy Current Testing in Automotive Applications (May)
Additive Drives the Adoption of CT for Nondestructive Thermal Inspection (August)
Heat Treating Transportation (November)
MELTING/FORMING/JOINING
Brazing vs. Braze Welding (February)
Low-Energy, High-Throughput Extrusion of High-Strength Aluminum Alloy 7075 (April)
Nucor Steel’s SBQ Program (August)
Industrial Brazing with Gold: A Case Study (September)
Using Supercomputers to Optimize Hot Rolling for the Steels of Tomorrow (November)
PROCESS CONTROL & INSTRUMENTATION
Understanding the Requirements of Combustion Safety Equipment (February)
Applying Through-Process Temperature Monitoring to Fully Understand Your Complete Gas Carburizing Process (June)
Thermocouple Accuracy and Adherence to Critical Standards (August)
Gladwell vs. Einstein: Thin-Slicing PIDs (October)
Wireless RTDs: The Modernization of Temperature Measurement (December)
SINTERING/POWDER METALLURGY
VACUUM/SURFACE TREATING
Heat Treating: Past, Present and Future (January)
Challenges and Solutions for Yttrium Aluminum Garnet as a Next-Generation Thermal-Barrier Coating (March)
Technology Trends in Vacuum Heat Treating: Processes and Applications (May)
Screw Vacuum Pump for Arc PVD Coating (October)
Benefits of Low-Pressure Carburizing for Aerospace Steel Alloy (November)