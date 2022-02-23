Tenova has been contracted through its subsidiary Tenova Inc. for the turnkey supply of a roller-hearth STC (short time cycle) furnace. The 26-metric-ton batch furnace will be shipped to Grand Blanc Processing’s wire processing facility in Holly, Mich., where it will be used to spheroidize anneal and stress relieve the company’s wire products. It will include Daido Steel’s advanced nitrogen control technology, which will reduce nitrogen consumption by up to 30% per cycle and reduce fuel consumption by 2% per cycle. Tenova will also design and supply three product-cooling tables and the complete control and automation package. Furnace start-up is expected to take place by the end of 2022.

This project will mark the third STC furnace installation at this facility. The new furnace will be seamlessly integrated with the existing furnaces in operation.

Tenova Inc. has been a licensee of Daido Steel’s STC technology for over 35 years. The STC furnace provides low product variability and superior temperature uniformity, according to Tenova.