Industrial Heating will host a free webinar Thursday, Feb. 24 at 2:00 p.m. (EST). Sponsored by Struers, “Hardness Testing: Sample Preparation and Other Parameters That Influence Results” will last approximately 60 minutes. Attendees of this webinar will learn about: Vickers, Knoop, Rockwell and Brinell test methods; parameters influencing hardness test results, including indent spacing and level of surface preparation; and common applications of hardness testing, including case hardness depth, Jominy testing and hardness mapping.

Register for this webinar here.