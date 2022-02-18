ArcelorMittal confirmed with the government of Ontario its plan for a $1.4 billion investment in decarbonization technologies at ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s plant in Hamilton. The investment will reduce annual CO 2 emissions at the facility by approximately 3 million metric tons, which represents approximately 60% of emissions. This means the Hamilton plant will transition away from the blast furnace/basic oxygen furnace (BOF) steelmaking production route to the direct reduced iron (DRI)/electric-arc furnace (EAF) production route. The project is scheduled to be complete by 2028.

At the heart of the plan is a DRI facility with a capacity of 2.5 million metric tons and an EAF facility capable of producing 2.4 million metric tons of high-quality steel through its existing secondary metallurgy and secondary casting facilities. ArcelorMittal will modify the existing EAF facility and continuous casters to align productivity, quality and energy capabilities between all assets in the new footprint.