The Nitrex Heat Treating Services (HTS) facility in Franklin, Ind., received the Nadcap (National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) accreditation for the following processes: heat treating for multiple alloy families, stress relieving, carburizing, nitriding, vacuum heat treating, hardness and metallography. Nadcap is known as the highest level of quality certification when it comes to heat treating and is particularly valuable in the aerospace sector. Nadcap has also approved the operations of the Nitrex HTS facility in Queretaro, Mexico.

“Nitrex is a global leader in gas nitriding, and this accreditation not only shows our commitment to offer the best quality to our customers but also our expertise in alternative processes,” said Mark K. Hemsath, vice president of sales at Nitrex Heat Treating Services, Americas.

Nadcap has the most stringent requirements to ensure that those using special processes and heat treating parts for the aerospace industry adhere to consistent, high-quality standards. Focusing on maintaining global quality standards not only helps ensure the safety of everyone using these products, but it also helps companies continually improve and refine heat-treatment processes to provide customers with the best product quality possible.

Nitrex operates three business units: Nitrex Turnkey System (NTS), a turnkey nitriding, nitrocarburizing and vacuum system provider; Heat Treating Services (HTS), a worldwide network of commercial heat-treating service centers; and UPC, a provider of controls upgrades and automation solutions for heat treating and combustion.