BMW of North America LLC issued a safety recall for all 2019 and 2020 K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL, and K 1600 B motorcycles – around 1,625 total units – because of a manufacturing defect with the link strut on the rear suspension.
The link strut on these models, which connects the rear suspension to the frame, may have insufficient strength due to a supplier not making the part to specification. As a result, the link strut can become damaged. This can allow the rear wheel to make contact with the rear of the motorcycle, which would affect the stability of the motorcycle.