Air Liquide will build what it says is the largest biomethane production unit in the world in Rockford, Ill. The production unit will produce biomethane from biogas from a solid waste treatment plant and will have a production capacity of 380 GWh per year.

The facility, which is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2023, will allow Air Liquide to provide low-carbon solutions to its customers in the industrial and transportation sectors. The company is building another biomethane production unit in Delavan, Wis. It will be operational at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022.

