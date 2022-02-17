Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. outlined plans to develop what it says is the world’s first all-electric lithium mine in Manitoba, Canada. The mine will develop a domestic supply of this critical resource to the North America electric-vehicle (EV) industry.

With demand for EVs growing rapidly, the global automotive and energy-storage industries will be competing to access raw materials, particularly lithium, that are a crucial component of batteries. The 55,000-acre site is expected to produce 160,000 metric tons of 6% lithium spodumene per year over a 10-year period. It is ideally located to serve the North American automotive industry with access to the U.S. rail network via the Artic Gateway railway. The mine, which will transition to commercial production in late 2024, will be operated by almost 100% renewable, hydroelectric power.

