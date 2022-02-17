The Aluminum Association released a technology roadmap that details short-, mid- and long-term research-and-development priorities in support of its automotive customers. The 2022 Roadmap for Automotive Aluminum identifies pathways and prioritizes opportunities for critical collaboration among aluminum suppliers, recyclers, automakers, policymakers, non-governmental organizations and other industry stakeholders to drive innovation throughout the next decade.

The Aluminum Association brought together industry stakeholders in March 2021 to define and address current challenges, agree on goals and identify technology pathways to achieve those goals within five key areas. As a result, the aluminum industry is committed to: design engineering, new alloys and products, future vehicles, next-generation fabrication technologies, and recycling and sustainability.

