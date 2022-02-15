SECO/WARWICK will design and supply a compact vacuum furnace with a heating chamber measuring 400 x 400 x 600 mm (15.75 x 15.75 x 23.6 inches) to Michelin, the largest tire manufacturer in Europe. The furnace will be used for gas hardening in the manufacture of tools for premium tires. It will provide better control over the quality of heat-treated components and reduce the risk of delays. The specialized tools and dies used in the tire production process are mostly treated in vacuum furnaces. Many tire manufacturers engage third-party hardening plants for that purpose, but owning a furnace makes it possible to become independent from third parties.

The Vector vacuum furnace enables highly efficient hardening due to the use of high pressure and cooling gas. This furnace can be used for standard hardening, tempering, annealing, solution heat-treating and brazing processes. The Vector is characterized by low consumption of energy and clean and quick processing.

Headquartered in France, Michelin is the largest tire manufacturer in Europe and one of the largest globally. The company manufactures tires mostly intended for passenger vehicles, trucks, agricultural machinery and motorcycles, as well as bicycle tubes and tires, and aircraft and space-shuttle tires. Michelin has 56 production plants in 17 countries. The Polish Michelin plant is the largest Michelin plant in the world in terms of the number of employees (4,126) and ranks third in terms of production.