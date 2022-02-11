Ipsen expanded its field-service capabilities to include ultrasonic wall-thickness testing for vacuum furnaces. The test helps customers verify the integrity of their chamber and determine its remaining lifespan. Vacuum chamber wall-thickness testing is a service provided using an ultrasonic inspection instrument. This nondestructive method requires only the removal of a small amount of paint at each desired test point. Ipsen’s service team works with the engineering department to determine the appropriate thickness for each chamber wall and whether it passes or fails to meet the ASME Pressure Vessel Code. When the test concludes, customers receive a detailed report charting the thickness of the chamber wall across a wide range of areas, as well as maintenance and repair recommendations.

The service is available anywhere in the United States on both Ipsen and non-Ipsen equipment. According to Ipsen, having a better understanding of the furnace’s condition will result in more accurate maintenance planning.