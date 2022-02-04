Gasbarre Thermal Processing Systems shipped a 60-inch-wide x 90-inch-deep x 30-inch-high atmosphere sintering furnace to Mueller Brass Co., a Port Huron, Mich.-based supplier of brass rod and forgings in the United States. Utilizing a nitrogen atmosphere, the batch furnace is designed with a maximum operating temperature of 1650°F (899°C) and a capacity of 14,000 pounds. The indirect-fired gas heating system incorporates parallel positioning control for efficiency and process flexibility. An integrated oxygen analyzer ensures proper furnace environment prior to heating, and an accelerated gas cooling system improves floor-to-floor cycle time for Mueller Brass’ production needs.

The box furnace incorporates an Allen-Bradley PLC with SSi 9130 control and 12.1-inch HMI display.