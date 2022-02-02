Nucor Corp. announced that its board of directors approved a $290 million investment to expand the product capabilities of its Crawfordsville, Ind., steel sheet mill by adding a construction-grade continuous galvanizing line and prepaint line. The investment will create 80 jobs, and the project is expected to take two years to complete. The continuous galvanizing line will have a capacity of 300,000 tons per year, and the prepaint line will have an annual capacity of 250,000 tons per year. The Crawfordsville mill is where Nucor pioneered electric-arc furnace (EAF) thin-slab casting.

According to Nucor, the investment is part of its strategy to grow its core steel businesses and expand its portfolio of value-added products.