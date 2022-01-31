The recovery and reuse of waste printed circuit boards (PCBs) has attracted more and more attention from global researchers. This white paper puts forward a clean and economical method in which enhanced gravity separation and wet high-gradient magnetic separation were combined to recover waste PCBs with heat treatment at a temperature of 464°F (240°C). The heat treatment could improve the metal liberation effect of the PCBs.
Recovery of Metals from Heat-Treated Printed Circuit Boards via an Enhanced Gravity Concentrator and High-Gradient Magnetic Separator
January 31, 2022
