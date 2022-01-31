United States Steel and Carnegie Foundry, a robotics and AI studio, jointly announced a strategic investment and partnership. The two Pittsburgh-based companies will work to accelerate and scale industrial automation driven by advanced robotics and artificial intelligence (AI). Carnegie Foundry will use this investment to commercialize and scale its industrial automation portfolio of robotics and AI technologies in advanced manufacturing, industrial robotics, integrated systems, autonomous mobility, voice analytics and more.

According to U.S. Steel, the partnership keeps it at the forefront of emerging innovation in robotics and autonomous solutions for industry. The steelmaker says the highly advanced technologies will be essential to continue fulfilling its customers’ needs for a robust and resilient supply chain.

Carnegie Foundry, through its relationship with the National Robotics Engineering Center (NREC) at Carnegie Mellon University, combines expertise from decades of applied R&D work in autonomy with highly strategic, corporate venture capital partners like U. S. Steel to bring multi-use technology solutions to market.