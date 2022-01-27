L&L Special Furnace Co. Inc. received an order for 10 benchtop laboratory furnaces. The furnaces, which have an effective work zone of 10 inches high x 15 inches wide x 13 inches deep, will be used as part of a precious-metals recovery system for a manufacturer of catalytic convertors, medical devices and pollution controls. The precious metals are burned out of the existing product and placed in crucibles. The crucibles are then heated at temperatures of 1800-2200°F (982-1204°C). This allows any impurities in the metals to rise to the surface and be removed for further refinement. The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

The furnace is designed to be placed on a bench top or with an optional furnace stand. It has a Honeywell DCP50 program control and over-temperature protection system. Solid-state relays drive the element circuit and Inconel-sheathed thermocouples are included. There is a 0.75-inch alloy outlet on top of the furnace to remove any binder or contaminants that may exist within the product.