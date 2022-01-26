General Motors Co. will invest more than $7 billion in four Michigan manufacturing sites. The investment will create 4,000 new jobs, retain 1,000 and significantly increase battery-cell and electric-truck manufacturing capacity. The single largest investment in GM history includes construction of a new Ultium Cells battery cell plant in Lansing and the conversion of GM’s assembly plant in Orion Township for production of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the electric GMC Sierra.

The Orion and Ultium Cells investments will support an increase in total full-size electric-truck production capacity to 600,000 trucks when both Factory ZERO and Orion facilities are fully ramped. In addition, the company is investing in its two Lansing-area vehicle assembly plants for near-term product enhancements.

GM will invest $4 billion in Orion Assembly to convert the facility to produce electric trucks using the GM-developed Ultium Platform. This investment is expected to create more than 2,350 new jobs at Orion and retain approximately 1,000 current jobs when the plant is fully operational. Electric-truck production, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV and electric GMC Sierra, will begin at Orion in 2024. Production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV will continue during the plant’s conversion.

GM will invest $2.6 billion in Lansing to build Ultium Cells’ third U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant. This investment is expected to create more than 1,700 new jobs when the plant is fully operational. Site preparations will begin this summer and battery-cell production is scheduled to begin in late 2024.