If you’re at all like me, you wonder which articles get the most attention on our website. Every year we publish over 40 feature articles, and at the end of the year we gather statistics to see which ones get the most page views. So, without further ado, here are the five most-viewed articles on www.industrialheating.com based on page views in 2021. This ranking applies only to articles published in 2021.

A discovery by Thomas J. Seebeck in 1821 paved the way for the modern thermocouple, and today it is the most widely used electrical sensor in thermometry. Published in August, this article was provided by Andrew Bassett of Aerospace Testing and Pyrometry and Eric Yeager of Cleveland Electric Laboratories.

This article, provided by Reed Miller, looks at the heat treatment of some of the tools we use. Hammers, saws and knives are covered in this feature that appeared in our March issue.

This article discusses the differences between brazing and braze welding of nonferrous material. Provided by brazing expert and regular contributor Dan Kay, it was published in April.

This feature from January is actually an edited (for length) transcription of an interview between SECO/WARWICK’s Tom Hart and Dan Herring, The Heat Treat Doctor. It was part of the SECO/WARWICK’s E-Seminar held in September 2020.

Aerospace Material Specification 2750 (AMS 2750) is the main pyrometry specification that provides the requirements for the calibration and testing of thermal-processing equipment. Once thought of as the specification for aerospace heat treaters and raw-material producers, AMS 2750 has now crossed over to various industries. Industries such as chemical processing and coatings, medical-device manufacturers, castings and forging are a few other than heat treating to adopt AMS 2750 as the standard to follow when it comes to testing thermal-processing equipment.

This article, written by Bassett, appeared in our March issue and was the runaway most popular of the year.