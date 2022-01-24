Intel announced plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion to build two chip factories in Ohio. The investment will help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors. To support the development of the new site, Intel pledged an additional $100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions to build a pipeline of talent and bolster research programs in the region. As the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs and 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build. Spanning nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, just outside of Columbus, the site can accommodate a total of eight chip factories. Planning for the first two factories will start immediately, with construction scheduled to begin in late 2022. Production is expected to come online in 2025.

According to Intel, the investment will build a more resilient supply chain and ensure reliable access to advanced semiconductors for years to come. The factories will create a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the United States that will bolster the company’s domestic lab-to-fab pipeline and strengthen Ohio’s leadership in research and high tech. In addition to providing capacity for Intel’s products, the factories will support growing demand for the company’s new foundry business, Intel Foundry Services (IFS).