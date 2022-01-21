Tenaris is increasing production at its welded pipe mill in Hickman, Ark., amid the company’s ongoing manufacturing growth across the United States that it kick-started in early 2021. The mill is boosting production of a range of welded OCTG, including proprietary Wedge Series 400 connections, to support growing customer demand. Tenaris is looking to hire an additional 250 employees at the Hickman facility.

Following improvements incorporated in the latter half of 2021 for a more efficient flow of manufacturing processes, the mill will steadily add capacity and volumes in the coming months. Since October 2020 when Tenaris began its industrial expansion plan, it has grown its U.S. workforce by 1,200 employees, a trend that will continue throughout 2022.