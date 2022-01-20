Morocco is home to the largest concentrated solar power plant in the world. Noor power station uses molten salt storage to produce electricity at night. Made up of three distinct facilities, the site is able to power more than 1 million homes and is estimated to save 760,000 metric tons of carbon emissions every year.

The city of Ouarzazate is located in the Agadir district of southern Morocco, where the region has some of the highest amounts of sunlight in the world – up to 2,635 kWh/m2 annually. Hundreds of thousands of mirrored surfaces make up a sprawling, 2,500-hectare solar power plant. Called Noor after the Arabic word for light, the enormous facility allows Morocco to provide nearly half of its energy from renewable sources.

Click here to find out exactly how the power station works.