The Aluminum Association and Can Manufacturers Institute released a new study confirming that aluminum cans are the most recycled and recyclable material on the market. According to the study, consumers recycle aluminum cans at a rate of 45.2%, compared to just 39.6% for glass bottles and 20.3% for plastic bottles.

Perhaps most impressively, aluminum has a closed-loop circularity rate of 92.6%, meaning it has achieved almost complete sustainability without needing to mine primary material. In addition, used beverage cans are a major input to manufacturing recycled aluminum used for building products.

Click here to read the study.