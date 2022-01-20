Boom Supersonic entered into a three-year strategic partnership with the U.S. Air Force valued at up to $60 million. The deal will accelerate research and development on Overture, Boom’s commercial airliner that will carry 65–88 passengers at twice the speed of today’s airliners. Designed to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuels, Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one.

The supersonic airliner is set to enter manufacturing in 2023, roll out in 2025 and begin flying passengers by the end of the decade. The Air Force awarded this contract to Boom through its innovation arm, AFWERX, and its AFVentures division, which is designed to accelerate commercial technologies.