International engineering group Fives supplied a reheating furnace to Severstal, a leading Russian steel producer, for its Cherepovets Steel Mill. The furnace, symbolically named “Spark,” is the first of three slab-heating furnaces launched within a major upgrade program covering furnace facilities at Mill 2000, which produces 65% of Cherepovets Steel Mill's output. The furnace, which includes on/off burners and automation control, has a capacity of 400 tons per hour for cold slab charging and 500 tons per hour for hot slab charging. This productivity is twice as high as any existing furnace at Mill 2000.

Severstal placed an order for two Stein Digit@l furnaces from Fives in 2019 to replace existing reheating furnaces and ordered a third one in 2021.