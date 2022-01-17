Solar Atmospheres’ Souderton, Pa., facility commissioned a new high-production vacuum furnace. It will double the plant’s hydriding and de-hydriding capacity in the reclamation process of high-value titanium and tantalum materials. The furnace incorporates supplier Solar Manufacturing’s latest and most advanced vacuum technology aimed at safety and efficiency. The qualified working zone measures 48 x 48 x 72 inches with a weight capacity of up to 7,500 pounds per batch.