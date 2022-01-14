Nucor Corp. will build its new $2.7 billion sheet mill, which will have the capacity to produce 3 million tons of steel annually, in Mason County, W.V. The location on the Ohio River provides Nucor with important transportation and logistics advantages and a strengthened ability to serve customers in the Midwest and Northeast, the two largest sheet-consuming regions in the country. The mill will employ approximately 800 full-time workers when fully operational. Construction is expected to take two years.

The mill will be equipped to produce 84-inch sheet products and will include a 76-inch tandem cold mill and two galvanizing lines. Galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities and a construction-grade line. According to Nucor, the mill will enable the continued expansion of high-quality, low-carbon steels.