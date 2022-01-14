TURBOLAB Core is a small plug-and-play high-vacuum pumping system for research and development, laboratories and industrial applications. The compact tabletop unit is designed for vacuum needs that require a clean, dry, stable high and ultrahigh vacuum. The ergonomic, cost-effective system is made up of proven Leybold components, including the oil- and maintenance-free TURBOVAC i turbo-molecular pump, the DIVAC 1.4 dry diaphragm backing pump and a simple controller. The equipment is geared to the specific ambient conditions of laboratories and research facilities.

