HEX@ is an industrial vacuum controller that serves as a control center for vacuum pumps and systems. It ensures higher vacuum performance and functionality and increases user empowerment across a range of applications. By offering increased connectivity and system integration, HEX@ brings convenient remote access to vacuum systems with increased control anywhere. Thanks to an intuitive user interface, users can access key data directly on the home screen and can access further settings and controls easily using the on-display menu. Relevant pump data is displayed quickly and legibly. According to the manufacturer, the controller can be individually configured so that only selected values – such as discharge temperature, power consumption or inlet pressure – are displayed.

