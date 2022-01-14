The Datapaq Furnace Tracker System is designed to be used repeatedly in-process in the most hos-tile manufacturing environments while still providing accurate and reliable through-process temperature surveys. Each system can help users improve performance and system accuracy, decrease downtime and reduce TUS reporting times. Manufactured with a 316-grade, stainless steel case, the Datapaq TP6 is available with 10 or 20 thermocouple channels. The data logger is also fully waterproof and equipped with Bluetooth communication to make system setup quick and easy from either a PC or mobile device.

