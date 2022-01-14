Bio-Extreme high-temperature oven lubricants perform at extreme high temperatures up to and over 1832°F (1000°C), with protection up to 3632°F (2000°C). These bio-based lubricants are enhanced with white graphite, a highly effective solid particle lubricant. Systems lubricated with white graphite require less product application, saving money and making for cleaner equipment. The lubricants are formulated from renewable carbon-negative resources, which permits facilities to meet sustainability initiatives. Available in 1-gallon jugs, 5-gallon pails and in bulk, Bio-Extreme lubricants are suited for a range of industrial applications. They reduce wear, rust, oxidation and corrosion to extend equipment life and reduce maintenance costs.

