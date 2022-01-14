ABB Ability Smart Melt Shop is a smart factory digital application designed to increase melt-shop productivity, save energy and improve employee safety. Based on advanced digital algorithms, the solution offers real-time ladle tracking, automated crane scheduling and a predictive thermal-modeling engine. The tracking engine follows ladle movement via cranes and transfer cars in real time. Radar and laser-positioning technologies provide accurate visualization while reducing hardware footprint and maintenance needs compared to radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The automated crane scheduling includes job forecasting, route planning and automatic acknowledgement of jobs. ABB Abil-ity Smart Melt Shop will enable steelmakers to move toward autonomous operations.

