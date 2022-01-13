Plicast Al-Rezist is a line of low-cement, aluminum-resistant refractories expressly engineered to mitigate damaging and costly corundum growth in furnaces. The line of refractory materials is designed for processors that run their aluminum melting and holding furnaces hotter and faster for extended periods of time. Plicast Al-Rezist is recommended for protection of the furnace hearth, lower sidewall and belly bands. These areas of metal contact suffer the most mechanical abuse and metal penetration. The line is produced with an enhanced multi-component package for exceptional performance against more aggressive alloys, including those with high fluidity. This multi-component system prevents aluminum from wetting the surface of the refractory and growing corundum below the surface line.

