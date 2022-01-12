United States Steel Corp. announced that its next-generation highly sustainable and technologically advanced steel mill will be located in Osceola, Ark., close to the company’s Big River Steel plant. The facility is engineered to bring together the most advanced technology to create the steel mill of the future. The steel production facility is expected to include two electric-arc furnaces (EAFs) with 3 million tons per year of steelmaking capability, an endless casting and rolling line, and advanced finishing capabilities.

Permitting for the $3 billion project is underway and the company expects to break ground in the first quarter of 2022, with project completion and full operation anticipated in 2024. When completed, the new steelmaking facility in combination with Big River Steel will form a 6.3 million ton mega-mill capable of providing many of the most advanced and sustainable steels in North America.

The new non-grain-oriented electrical steel and galvalume/galvanizing lines currently under construction at Big River Steel will further advance U.S. Steel’s ability to respond to customers’ supply-chain needs.