Commercial Metals Company (CMC) announced, as the next phase of its long-term growth strategy, plans to construct a micro-mill geographically situated to primarily serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest U.S. markets. CMC believes that the location and capabilities of the planned facility will significantly augment its scale in the eastern U.S. and synergistically complement its existing operational footprint. The company is currently in the site selection process and exploring suitable options. According to CMC, the new micro-mill will be among the most environmentally friendly steelmaking operations in the world and will use technology lower in both energy consumption and greenhouse-gas emissions compared to traditional steelmaking processes.

Once the project is completed, CMC expects that nearly one-third of its North American steel output will be produced in a micro-mill. Construction of the planned facility is expected to take roughly two years.

CMC operates a network of facilities that include seven electric-arc furnace (EAF) mini-mills, two EAF micro-mills, one rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.