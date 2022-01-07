The Ebner Group, headquartered in Leonding, Austria, acquired a majority interest in Hazelett Strip-Casting Corp. of Colchester, Vt. Hazelett technology is used in metal manufacturing processes worldwide to cast aluminum, copper, zinc and lead into metal strip and bar used to create a range of products. Hazelett has been designing and manufacturing continuous casting machines for global metal industries for over 100 years. Ebner has been designing and manufacturing thermal-processing furnaces for over 70 years. The acquisition will allow the Ebner Group to offer complete process lines to the aluminum flat-rolled products industry featuring Hazelett’s twin-belt continuous casting technology.

Mino S.p.A, based in Alessandria, Italy, will remain a shareholder along with David Hazelett, who will also remain as president.

The Ebner Group consists of Ebner Industrieofenbau in Leonding, Austria; Ebner Furnaces in Wadsworth, Ohio; Ebner Industrial Furnaces in Taicang, China; Gautschi Engineering in Ranshofen, Austria; HPI in Ranshofen, Austria; GNA alutech in Montreal, Canada; and EED in Taicang, China. Together, the companies offer a wide range of furnace facilities, upstream and downstream auxiliary equipment, project management and services.