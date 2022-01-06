IHEA is in full preparation mode for its 2022 Annual Meeting onboard Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas March 24-28. This will be the third time IHEA will hold an Annual Meeting on a cruise ship.

“We are very excited to finally be able to meet once again onboard a ship,” said Anne Goyer, IHEA’s executive vice president. “I’ve been able to personally sail recently, and I believe this is the safest place to hold our next annual meeting. The ship is cleaned constantly, and their health and safety protocols are strictly followed. We look forward to welcoming everyone to IHEA’s 92nd Annual Meeting in March.”

This four-day event will include two sea days and a day in Costa Maya. This budget-friendly meeting allows both the members and the association to reduce expenses over a land-based resort – cruise lines include meeting items that land-based hotels do not. Registration fees for this meeting are greatly reduced. Depending on the cabin type you choose, members can save between 20-30% over traditional annual meeting costs.

IHEA has an outstanding program planned with timely and important presentations. There will be plenty of time for social interaction during receptions, meal functions and a cruise ship mini-golf tournament if desired.





Cybersecurity for the Industrial Heating Industry

(Jason Floyd, Ascent Solutions)

As automation continues its manufacturing growth, along with the ability to control our processes from just about anywhere in the world, cybersecurity becomes more important each and every day. Com-panies cannot afford to have their manufacturing lines disrupted by cybersecurity attacks. This presentation will review the importance of having the proper cybersecurity plans in place for manufac-turing and our industry along with what you can do if a cybersecurity attack happens.





Economic Update: Where are We Headed in 2022 and Beyond?

(Chris Kuehl, Armada Corporate Intelligence)

An annual favorite, IHEA economist Chris Kuehl will join us to give an economic update with his take on what lies ahead in 2022. As our economic uncertainties continue, Kuehl will join us to review the latest economic data in his informative, yet entertaining, manner. He will break down where the economy stands in early 2022 while forecasting where he believes we are going throughout the rest of the year and beyond.

The Great Debate: Hydrogen Combustion (Tim Lee, Honeywell Thermal Solutions; Joe Wün-ning, WS Thermal Process Technology Inc.; and Dave Schalles, Bloom Engineering)

The hottest topic (no pun intended) right now is hydrogen combustion and how the industrial heating equipment industry is preparing for the future as it relates to these technologies. How will your com-pany prepare? What long-term impact will this have on IHEA members and our industry? To help members better understand where things are heading, we’ve assembled a panel of experts to host an interactive session on this important issue.

Programming content combined with social activities promises to deliver an outstanding 92nd Annual Meeting. Register today at www.ihea.org/event/AM22.

Industrial Heating Equipment Association

859-356-1575 | www.ihea.org





All images provided by IHEA.