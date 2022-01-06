Nitrex, a global provider of fully integrated heat-treatment solutions, announced that G-M Enterprises will make its official market debut under the Nitrex banner as of January 2022. The companies have worked closely together and benefitted from sharing their expertise since Nitrex acquired G-M Enterprises in January 2020. G-M Enterprises has supplied vacuum furnaces to customers in the aerospace, power generation, energy and commercial heat-treating industries for over 30 years.

According to Nitrex, the brand integration will allow customers to benefit from a globally recognized brand and three complementary business units dedicated to sharing their technological knowledge and expertise.