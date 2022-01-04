Metinvest and SMS group and its subsidiary, Paul Wurth, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together to reduce carbon emissions from steelmaking and ironmaking. SMS group will support Metinvest in improving its operational efficiency and environmental performance. The MOU also sets out an agenda for discussions about future areas of cooperation with the greatest potential. The agreement is expected to provide the companies with the opportunity to develop and test new technologies to enhance steelmaking and ironmaking, as well as downstream processes.